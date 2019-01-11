Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

January 11, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 36 24 11 1 0 49 138 103
Adirondack 36 20 11 3 2 45 112 104
Reading 35 17 10 3 5 42 112 110
Maine 35 19 15 0 1 39 112 114
Manchester 36 18 16 1 1 38 118 112
Brampton 35 15 17 2 1 33 112 113
Worcester 35 14 16 3 2 33 79 101
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 37 25 7 5 0 55 143 91
South Carolina 36 20 14 2 0 42 114 110
Jacksonville 34 19 14 1 0 39 102 96
Orlando 36 18 15 3 0 39 118 126
Norfolk 38 15 19 2 2 34 112 150
Greenville 40 14 21 3 2 33 106 147
Atlanta 34 9 19 5 1 24 87 114
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 35 23 7 2 3 51 132 85
Toledo 35 23 9 3 0 49 131 115
Fort Wayne 34 19 14 0 1 39 103 102
Indy 35 19 16 0 0 38 116 120
Wheeling 35 17 16 2 0 36 123 109
Kalamazoo 34 15 18 0 1 31 108 130
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 34 22 8 3 1 48 119 88
Idaho 35 21 11 1 2 45 116 90
Tulsa 37 19 12 4 2 44 111 105
Kansas City 34 18 14 1 1 38 114 110
Wichita 37 15 14 5 3 38 110 117
Rapid City 38 15 18 2 3 35 95 128
Allen 38 9 27 0 2 20 93 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 3

Manchester 3, Reading 1

Orlando 4, Norfolk 2

Atlanta 3, South Carolina 2, OT

Utah 3, Wheeling 0

Florida 5, Greenville 0

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Utah at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

