All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 36 24 11 1 0 49 138 103 Adirondack 36 20 11 3 2 45 112 104 Reading 35 17 10 3 5 42 112 110 Maine 35 19 15 0 1 39 112 114 Manchester 36 18 16 1 1 38 118 112 Brampton 36 16 17 2 1 35 116 116 Worcester 35 14 16 3 2 33 79 101 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 37 25 7 5 0 55 143 91 South Carolina 36 20 14 2 0 42 114 110 Jacksonville 34 19 14 1 0 39 102 96 Orlando 36 18 15 3 0 39 118 126 Norfolk 38 15 19 2 2 34 112 150 Greenville 40 14 21 3 2 33 106 147 Atlanta 34 9 19 5 1 24 87 114 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 36 23 7 3 3 52 138 92 Toledo 35 23 9 3 0 49 131 115 Fort Wayne 35 20 14 0 1 41 106 104 Indy 36 19 16 1 0 39 118 123 Wheeling 35 17 16 2 0 36 123 109 Kalamazoo 35 15 18 0 2 32 111 134 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 34 22 8 3 1 48 119 88 Idaho 35 21 11 1 2 45 116 90 Tulsa 37 19 12 4 2 44 111 105 Kansas City 35 19 14 1 1 40 121 116 Wichita 38 15 15 5 3 38 113 124 Rapid City 38 15 18 2 3 35 95 128 Allen 39 10 27 0 2 22 100 149

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 3

Manchester 3, Reading 1

Orlando 4, Norfolk 2

Atlanta 3, South Carolina 2, OT

Utah 3, Wheeling 0

Florida 5, Greenville 0

Brampton 4, Kalamazoo 3, SO

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2, OT

Allen 7, Wichita 3

Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6, OT

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Utah at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

