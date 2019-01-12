|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|37
|25
|11
|1
|0
|51
|141
|104
|Adirondack
|37
|20
|12
|3
|2
|45
|113
|107
|Reading
|36
|17
|11
|3
|5
|42
|113
|114
|Maine
|35
|19
|15
|0
|1
|39
|112
|114
|Manchester
|36
|18
|16
|1
|1
|38
|118
|112
|Brampton
|36
|16
|17
|2
|1
|35
|116
|116
|Worcester
|36
|15
|16
|3
|2
|35
|83
|102
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|37
|25
|7
|5
|0
|55
|143
|91
|South Carolina
|36
|20
|14
|2
|0
|42
|114
|110
|Jacksonville
|34
|19
|14
|1
|0
|39
|102
|96
|Orlando
|36
|18
|15
|3
|0
|39
|118
|126
|Norfolk
|38
|15
|19
|2
|2
|34
|112
|150
|Greenville
|40
|14
|21
|3
|2
|33
|106
|147
|Atlanta
|34
|9
|19
|5
|1
|24
|87
|114
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|36
|23
|7
|3
|3
|52
|138
|92
|Toledo
|36
|23
|9
|3
|1
|50
|134
|119
|Fort Wayne
|35
|20
|14
|0
|1
|41
|106
|104
|Indy
|37
|19
|17
|1
|0
|39
|120
|126
|Wheeling
|36
|18
|16
|2
|0
|38
|126
|111
|Kalamazoo
|35
|15
|18
|0
|2
|32
|111
|134
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|34
|22
|8
|3
|1
|48
|119
|88
|Idaho
|36
|22
|11
|1
|2
|47
|120
|93
|Tulsa
|38
|20
|12
|4
|2
|46
|116
|106
|Kansas City
|35
|19
|14
|1
|1
|40
|121
|116
|Wichita
|38
|15
|15
|5
|3
|38
|113
|124
|Rapid City
|39
|15
|19
|2
|3
|35
|96
|133
|Allen
|39
|10
|27
|0
|2
|22
|100
|149
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 3
Manchester 3, Reading 1
Orlando 4, Norfolk 2
Atlanta 3, South Carolina 2, OT
Utah 3, Wheeling 0
Florida 5, Greenville 0
Brampton 4, Kalamazoo 3, SO
Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2, OT
Allen 7, Wichita 3
Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6, OT
Tulsa 5, Rapid City 1
Idaho 4, Toledo 3, SO
Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 1
Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Wheeling 3, Indy 2
Worcester 4, Reading 1
Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Utah at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Maine at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Manchester at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
