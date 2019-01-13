|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|37
|25
|11
|1
|0
|51
|141
|104
|Adirondack
|37
|20
|12
|3
|2
|45
|113
|107
|Reading
|36
|17
|11
|3
|5
|42
|113
|114
|Maine
|37
|20
|16
|0
|1
|41
|119
|121
|Manchester
|36
|18
|16
|1
|1
|38
|118
|112
|Brampton
|38
|17
|17
|3
|1
|38
|123
|123
|Worcester
|36
|15
|16
|3
|2
|35
|83
|102
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|38
|26
|7
|5
|0
|57
|153
|95
|South Carolina
|36
|20
|14
|2
|0
|42
|114
|110
|Orlando
|37
|19
|15
|3
|0
|41
|123
|130
|Jacksonville
|35
|19
|15
|1
|0
|39
|105
|102
|Norfolk
|39
|15
|19
|2
|3
|35
|116
|155
|Greenville
|41
|14
|22
|3
|2
|33
|110
|157
|Atlanta
|35
|10
|19
|5
|1
|26
|93
|117
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|37
|24
|7
|3
|3
|54
|140
|92
|Toledo
|37
|23
|10
|3
|1
|50
|137
|124
|Fort Wayne
|36
|21
|14
|0
|1
|43
|112
|108
|Indy
|37
|19
|17
|1
|0
|39
|120
|126
|Wheeling
|36
|18
|16
|2
|0
|38
|126
|111
|Kalamazoo
|35
|15
|18
|0
|2
|32
|111
|134
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|37
|23
|11
|1
|2
|49
|125
|96
|Utah
|35
|22
|9
|3
|1
|48
|123
|94
|Tulsa
|39
|21
|12
|4
|2
|48
|121
|107
|Kansas City
|36
|19
|15
|1
|1
|40
|121
|118
|Wichita
|39
|15
|16
|5
|3
|38
|116
|128
|Rapid City
|40
|15
|20
|2
|3
|35
|97
|138
|Allen
|40
|11
|27
|0
|2
|24
|104
|152
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 1
Florida 10, Greenville 4
Orlando 5, Norfolk 4, SO
Wheeling 3, Indy 2
Worcester 4, Reading 1
Maine 4, Brampton 3, OT
Fort Wayne 6, Utah 4
Atlanta 6, Jacksonville 3
Cincinnati 2, Kansas City 0
Allen 4, Wichita 3
Tulsa 5, Rapid City 1
Idaho 5, Toledo 3
Brampton 4, Maine 3
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Manchester at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
