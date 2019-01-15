|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|37
|25
|11
|1
|0
|51
|141
|104
|Adirondack
|37
|20
|12
|3
|2
|45
|113
|107
|Reading
|36
|17
|11
|3
|5
|42
|113
|114
|Maine
|37
|20
|16
|0
|1
|41
|119
|124
|Manchester
|37
|18
|17
|1
|1
|38
|120
|116
|Brampton
|38
|17
|17
|3
|1
|38
|126
|123
|Worcester
|37
|16
|16
|3
|2
|37
|87
|104
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|38
|26
|7
|5
|0
|57
|153
|95
|South Carolina
|37
|20
|15
|2
|0
|42
|116
|113
|Jacksonville
|36
|20
|15
|1
|0
|41
|108
|104
|Orlando
|37
|19
|15
|3
|0
|41
|123
|130
|Norfolk
|39
|15
|19
|2
|3
|35
|116
|155
|Greenville
|41
|14
|22
|3
|2
|33
|110
|157
|Atlanta
|35
|10
|19
|5
|1
|26
|93
|117
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|37
|24
|7
|3
|3
|54
|140
|92
|Toledo
|37
|23
|10
|3
|1
|50
|137
|124
|Fort Wayne
|37
|21
|15
|0
|1
|43
|115
|113
|Indy
|38
|19
|17
|2
|0
|40
|123
|130
|Wheeling
|37
|19
|16
|2
|0
|40
|130
|114
|Kalamazoo
|36
|16
|18
|0
|2
|34
|116
|137
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|37
|23
|11
|1
|2
|49
|125
|96
|Utah
|35
|22
|9
|3
|1
|48
|123
|94
|Tulsa
|39
|21
|12
|4
|2
|48
|121
|107
|Kansas City
|36
|19
|15
|1
|1
|40
|121
|118
|Wichita
|40
|15
|17
|5
|3
|38
|119
|136
|Rapid City
|40
|15
|20
|2
|3
|35
|97
|138
|Allen
|41
|12
|27
|0
|2
|26
|112
|155
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Manchester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Florida at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.