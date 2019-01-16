All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 38 26 11 1 0 53 143 104 Adirondack 37 20 12 3 2 45 113 107 Reading 37 17 12 3 5 42 114 117 Maine 38 20 17 0 1 41 119 126 Manchester 38 19 17 1 1 40 123 117 Brampton 38 17 17 3 1 38 126 123 Worcester 37 16 16 3 2 37 87 104 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 38 26 7 5 0 57 153 95 Jacksonville 37 21 15 1 0 43 111 105 South Carolina 38 20 16 2 0 42 117 116 Orlando 37 19 15 3 0 41 123 130 Norfolk 39 15 19 2 3 35 116 155 Greenville 41 14 22 3 2 33 110 157 Atlanta 35 10 19 5 1 26 93 117 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 37 24 7 3 3 54 140 92 Toledo 37 23 10 3 1 50 137 124 Fort Wayne 37 21 15 0 1 43 115 113 Indy 38 19 17 2 0 40 123 130 Wheeling 37 19 16 2 0 40 130 114 Kalamazoo 36 16 18 0 2 34 116 137 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 37 23 11 1 2 49 125 96 Utah 35 22 9 3 1 48 123 94 Tulsa 39 21 12 4 2 48 121 107 Kansas City 36 19 15 1 1 40 121 118 Wichita 40 15 17 5 3 38 119 136 Rapid City 40 15 20 2 3 35 97 138 Allen 41 12 27 0 2 26 112 155

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 1

Wednesday’s Games

Manchester 3, Reading 1

Wheeling at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland 2, Maine 0

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Florida at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Brampton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Manchester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Florida at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.