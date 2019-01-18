Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

January 18, 2019 9:52 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 38 26 11 1 0 53 143 104
Adirondack 39 22 12 3 2 49 124 112
Maine 39 21 17 0 1 43 120 126
Reading 38 17 13 3 5 42 115 120
Manchester 39 19 18 1 1 40 123 118
Brampton 39 18 17 3 1 40 129 124
Worcester 37 16 16 3 2 37 87 104
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 39 27 7 5 0 59 157 95
Jacksonville 39 23 15 1 0 47 119 110
South Carolina 39 21 16 2 0 44 121 117
Orlando 38 19 16 3 0 41 124 134
Norfolk 41 15 21 2 3 35 121 163
Greenville 42 14 23 3 2 33 110 160
Atlanta 36 11 19 5 1 28 96 117
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 37 24 7 3 3 54 140 92
Toledo 37 23 10 3 1 50 137 124
Fort Wayne 38 21 16 0 1 43 123 123
Indy 38 19 17 2 0 40 123 130
Wheeling 39 19 18 2 0 40 135 125
Kalamazoo 37 17 18 0 2 36 126 145
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 40 22 12 4 2 50 125 108
Idaho 38 23 12 1 2 49 127 99
Utah 36 22 10 3 1 48 124 98
Kansas City 36 19 15 1 1 40 121 118
Wichita 40 15 17 5 3 38 119 136
Rapid City 41 15 21 2 3 35 97 142
Allen 42 13 27 0 2 28 115 157

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Brampton 3, Reading 1

Atlanta 3, Greenville 0

Adirondack 6, Wheeling 2

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 3

South Carolina 4, Orlando 1

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Maine 1, Manchester 0

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Florida at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Florida at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

