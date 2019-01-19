|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|39
|26
|11
|2
|0
|54
|145
|107
|Adirondack
|39
|22
|12
|3
|2
|49
|124
|112
|Maine
|39
|21
|17
|0
|1
|43
|120
|126
|Reading
|38
|17
|13
|3
|5
|42
|115
|120
|Manchester
|39
|19
|18
|1
|1
|40
|123
|118
|Brampton
|39
|18
|17
|3
|1
|40
|129
|124
|Worcester
|38
|17
|16
|3
|2
|39
|90
|106
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|40
|27
|8
|5
|0
|59
|159
|98
|Jacksonville
|39
|23
|15
|1
|0
|47
|119
|110
|South Carolina
|39
|21
|16
|2
|0
|44
|121
|117
|Orlando
|38
|19
|16
|3
|0
|41
|124
|134
|Norfolk
|41
|15
|21
|2
|3
|35
|121
|163
|Greenville
|42
|14
|23
|3
|2
|33
|110
|160
|Atlanta
|36
|11
|19
|5
|1
|28
|96
|117
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|38
|25
|7
|3
|3
|56
|144
|93
|Toledo
|37
|23
|10
|3
|1
|50
|137
|124
|Fort Wayne
|39
|21
|16
|1
|1
|44
|125
|126
|Indy
|39
|20
|17
|2
|0
|42
|126
|132
|Wheeling
|39
|19
|18
|2
|0
|40
|135
|125
|Kalamazoo
|38
|17
|19
|0
|2
|36
|127
|149
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|41
|23
|12
|4
|2
|52
|132
|111
|Idaho
|39
|24
|12
|1
|2
|51
|130
|101
|Utah
|37
|22
|11
|3
|1
|48
|127
|105
|Kansas City
|37
|19
|16
|1
|1
|40
|121
|122
|Wichita
|41
|16
|17
|5
|3
|40
|123
|136
|Rapid City
|42
|16
|21
|2
|3
|37
|100
|144
|Allen
|43
|13
|27
|1
|2
|29
|117
|160
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Brampton 3, Reading 1
Atlanta 3, Greenville 0
Adirondack 6, Wheeling 2
Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 3
South Carolina 4, Orlando 1
Worcester 3, Newfoundland 2, OT
Maine 1, Manchester 0
Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 1
Indy 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT
Wichita 4, Kansas City 0
Tulsa 7, Utah 3
Rapid City 3, Florida 2
Idaho 3, Allen 2, OT
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Florida at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
