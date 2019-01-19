All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 39 26 11 2 0 54 145 107 Adirondack 39 22 12 3 2 49 124 112 Maine 39 21 17 0 1 43 120 126 Reading 38 17 13 3 5 42 115 120 Manchester 39 19 18 1 1 40 123 118 Brampton 39 18 17 3 1 40 129 124 Worcester 38 17 16 3 2 39 90 106 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 40 27 8 5 0 59 159 98 Jacksonville 39 23 15 1 0 47 119 110 South Carolina 39 21 16 2 0 44 121 117 Orlando 38 19 16 3 0 41 124 134 Norfolk 41 15 21 2 3 35 121 163 Greenville 42 14 23 3 2 33 110 160 Atlanta 36 11 19 5 1 28 96 117 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 38 25 7 3 3 56 144 93 Toledo 37 23 10 3 1 50 137 124 Fort Wayne 39 21 16 1 1 44 125 126 Indy 39 20 17 2 0 42 126 132 Wheeling 39 19 18 2 0 40 135 125 Kalamazoo 38 17 19 0 2 36 127 149 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 41 23 12 4 2 52 132 111 Idaho 39 24 12 1 2 51 130 101 Utah 37 22 11 3 1 48 127 105 Kansas City 37 19 16 1 1 40 121 122 Wichita 41 16 17 5 3 40 123 136 Rapid City 42 16 21 2 3 37 100 144 Allen 43 13 27 1 2 29 117 160

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Brampton 3, Reading 1

Atlanta 3, Greenville 0

Adirondack 6, Wheeling 2

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 3

South Carolina 4, Orlando 1

Worcester 3, Newfoundland 2, OT

Maine 1, Manchester 0

Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 1

Indy 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT

Wichita 4, Kansas City 0

Tulsa 7, Utah 3

Rapid City 3, Florida 2

Idaho 3, Allen 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Florida at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3 p.m.

