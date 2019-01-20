|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|40
|27
|11
|2
|0
|56
|150
|108
|Adirondack
|40
|22
|13
|3
|2
|49
|125
|116
|Maine
|39
|21
|17
|0
|1
|43
|120
|126
|Brampton
|40
|19
|17
|3
|1
|42
|133
|125
|Reading
|39
|17
|14
|3
|5
|42
|118
|124
|Manchester
|39
|19
|18
|1
|1
|40
|123
|118
|Worcester
|39
|17
|17
|3
|2
|39
|91
|111
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|41
|28
|8
|5
|0
|61
|164
|99
|Jacksonville
|40
|23
|16
|1
|0
|47
|120
|116
|South Carolina
|40
|21
|17
|2
|0
|44
|125
|124
|Orlando
|39
|20
|16
|3
|0
|43
|131
|138
|Norfolk
|42
|16
|21
|2
|3
|37
|127
|164
|Greenville
|43
|14
|24
|3
|2
|33
|111
|162
|Atlanta
|37
|12
|19
|5
|1
|30
|98
|118
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|39
|26
|7
|3
|3
|58
|148
|96
|Toledo
|38
|23
|10
|3
|2
|51
|140
|128
|Fort Wayne
|39
|21
|16
|1
|1
|44
|125
|126
|Indy
|40
|20
|17
|2
|1
|43
|129
|136
|Wheeling
|40
|20
|18
|2
|0
|42
|139
|128
|Kalamazoo
|39
|18
|19
|0
|2
|38
|131
|152
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|40
|25
|12
|1
|2
|53
|134
|104
|Tulsa
|42
|23
|13
|4
|2
|52
|133
|115
|Utah
|38
|23
|11
|3
|1
|50
|131
|106
|Wichita
|42
|17
|17
|5
|3
|42
|129
|141
|Kansas City
|38
|19
|16
|2
|1
|41
|126
|128
|Rapid City
|43
|16
|22
|2
|3
|37
|101
|149
|Allen
|44
|13
|27
|2
|2
|30
|120
|164
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Brampton 3, Reading 1
Atlanta 3, Greenville 0
Adirondack 6, Wheeling 2
Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 3
South Carolina 4, Orlando 1
Worcester 3, Newfoundland 2, OT
Maine 1, Manchester 0
Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 1
Indy 3, Fort Wayne 2, OT
Wichita 4, Kansas City 0
Tulsa 7, Utah 3
Rapid City 3, Florida 2
Idaho 3, Allen 2, OT
Wheeling 4, Reading 3
Atlanta 2, Greenville 1
Brampton 4, Adirondack 1
Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1
Orlando 7, South Carolina 4
Newfoundland 5, Worcester 1
Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 3, SO
Cincinnati 4, Indy 3, SO
Wichita 6, Kansas City 5, OT
Utah 4, Tulsa 1
Florida 5, Rapid City 1
Idaho 4, Allen 3, OT
Indy at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 3 p.m.
