ECHL At A Glance

January 20, 2019 10:05 am
 
< a min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 40 27 11 2 0 56 150 108
Adirondack 40 22 13 3 2 49 125 116
Maine 39 21 17 0 1 43 120 126
Brampton 40 19 17 3 1 42 133 125
Reading 39 17 14 3 5 42 118 124
Manchester 39 19 18 1 1 40 123 118
Worcester 39 17 17 3 2 39 91 111
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 41 28 8 5 0 61 164 99
Jacksonville 40 23 16 1 0 47 120 116
South Carolina 40 21 17 2 0 44 125 124
Orlando 39 20 16 3 0 43 131 138
Norfolk 42 16 21 2 3 37 127 164
Greenville 43 14 24 3 2 33 111 162
Atlanta 37 12 19 5 1 30 98 118
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 39 26 7 3 3 58 148 96
Toledo 38 23 10 3 2 51 140 128
Fort Wayne 39 21 16 1 1 44 125 126
Indy 40 20 17 2 1 43 129 136
Wheeling 40 20 18 2 0 42 139 128
Kalamazoo 39 18 19 0 2 38 131 152
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 40 25 12 1 2 53 134 104
Tulsa 42 23 13 4 2 52 133 115
Utah 38 23 11 3 1 50 131 106
Wichita 42 17 17 5 3 42 129 141
Kansas City 38 19 16 2 1 41 126 128
Rapid City 43 16 22 2 3 37 101 149
Allen 44 13 27 2 2 30 120 164

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling 4, Reading 3

Atlanta 2, Greenville 1

Brampton 4, Adirondack 1

Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1

Orlando 7, South Carolina 4

Newfoundland 5, Worcester 1

Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 3, SO

Cincinnati 4, Indy 3, SO

Wichita 6, Kansas City 5, OT

Utah 4, Tulsa 1

Florida 5, Rapid City 1

Idaho 4, Allen 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

