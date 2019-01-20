All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 40 27 11 2 0 56 150 108 Adirondack 40 22 13 3 2 49 125 116 Maine 39 21 17 0 1 43 120 126 Brampton 40 19 17 3 1 42 133 125 Reading 39 17 14 3 5 42 118 124 Manchester 39 19 18 1 1 40 123 118 Worcester 39 17 17 3 2 39 91 111 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 41 28 8 5 0 61 164 99 Jacksonville 40 23 16 1 0 47 120 116 South Carolina 40 21 17 2 0 44 125 124 Orlando 39 20 16 3 0 43 131 138 Norfolk 42 16 21 2 3 37 127 164 Greenville 43 14 24 3 2 33 111 162 Atlanta 37 12 19 5 1 30 98 118 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 39 26 7 3 3 58 148 96 Toledo 38 23 10 3 2 51 140 128 Fort Wayne 39 21 16 1 1 44 125 126 Indy 40 20 17 2 1 43 129 136 Wheeling 40 20 18 2 0 42 139 128 Kalamazoo 39 18 19 0 2 38 131 152 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 40 25 12 1 2 53 134 104 Tulsa 42 23 13 4 2 52 133 115 Utah 38 23 11 3 1 50 131 106 Wichita 42 17 17 5 3 42 129 141 Kansas City 38 19 16 2 1 41 126 128 Rapid City 43 16 22 2 3 37 101 149 Allen 44 13 27 2 2 30 120 164

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling 4, Reading 3

Atlanta 2, Greenville 1

Brampton 4, Adirondack 1

Norfolk 6, Jacksonville 1

Orlando 7, South Carolina 4

Newfoundland 5, Worcester 1

Kalamazoo 4, Toledo 3, SO

Cincinnati 4, Indy 3, SO

Wichita 6, Kansas City 5, OT

Utah 4, Tulsa 1

Florida 5, Rapid City 1

Idaho 4, Allen 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

Indy at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

