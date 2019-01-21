All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 40 27 11 2 0 56 150 108 Adirondack 40 22 13 3 2 49 125 116 Maine 39 21 17 0 1 43 120 126 Brampton 40 19 17 3 1 42 133 125 Reading 39 17 14 3 5 42 118 124 Manchester 39 19 18 1 1 40 123 118 Worcester 39 17 17 3 2 39 91 111 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 41 28 8 5 0 61 164 99 Jacksonville 41 23 16 1 1 48 121 118 South Carolina 41 22 17 2 0 46 130 127 Orlando 40 20 17 3 0 43 134 143 Norfolk 42 16 21 2 3 37 127 164 Greenville 43 14 24 3 2 33 111 162 Atlanta 38 13 19 5 1 32 100 119 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 40 27 7 3 3 60 152 98 Toledo 39 24 10 3 2 53 143 130 Fort Wayne 40 21 16 1 2 45 127 129 Indy 41 20 18 2 1 43 131 140 Wheeling 40 20 18 2 0 42 139 128 Kalamazoo 39 18 19 0 2 38 131 152 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 41 26 12 1 2 55 141 108 Tulsa 42 23 13 4 2 52 133 115 Utah 39 23 12 3 1 50 135 113 Wichita 42 17 17 5 3 42 129 141 Kansas City 38 19 16 2 1 41 126 128 Rapid City 43 16 22 2 3 37 101 149 Allen 44 13 27 2 2 30 120 164

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Indy 2

South Carolina 5, Orlando 3

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2, SO

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Jacksonville 1, SO

Idaho 7, Utah 4

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

