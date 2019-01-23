|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|40
|27
|11
|2
|0
|56
|150
|108
|Adirondack
|40
|22
|13
|3
|2
|49
|125
|116
|Maine
|39
|21
|17
|0
|1
|43
|120
|126
|Brampton
|40
|19
|17
|3
|1
|42
|133
|125
|Reading
|39
|17
|14
|3
|5
|42
|118
|124
|Manchester
|39
|19
|18
|1
|1
|40
|123
|118
|Worcester
|39
|17
|17
|3
|2
|39
|91
|111
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|41
|28
|8
|5
|0
|61
|164
|99
|Jacksonville
|41
|23
|16
|1
|1
|48
|121
|118
|South Carolina
|41
|22
|17
|2
|0
|46
|130
|127
|Orlando
|40
|20
|17
|3
|0
|43
|134
|143
|Norfolk
|42
|16
|21
|2
|3
|37
|127
|164
|Greenville
|43
|14
|24
|3
|2
|33
|111
|162
|Atlanta
|38
|13
|19
|5
|1
|32
|100
|119
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|40
|27
|7
|3
|3
|60
|152
|98
|Toledo
|39
|24
|10
|3
|2
|53
|143
|130
|Fort Wayne
|40
|21
|16
|1
|2
|45
|127
|129
|Indy
|41
|20
|18
|2
|1
|43
|131
|140
|Wheeling
|40
|20
|18
|2
|0
|42
|139
|128
|Kalamazoo
|39
|18
|19
|0
|2
|38
|131
|152
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|41
|26
|12
|1
|2
|55
|141
|108
|Tulsa
|42
|23
|13
|4
|2
|52
|133
|115
|Utah
|39
|23
|12
|3
|1
|50
|135
|113
|Wichita
|42
|17
|17
|5
|3
|42
|129
|141
|Kansas City
|38
|19
|16
|2
|1
|41
|126
|128
|Rapid City
|43
|16
|22
|2
|3
|37
|101
|149
|Allen
|44
|13
|27
|2
|2
|30
|120
|164
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Norfolk at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Manchester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.