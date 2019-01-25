Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 40 27 11 2 0 56 150 108
Adirondack 40 22 13 3 2 49 125 116
Maine 39 21 17 0 1 43 120 126
Brampton 40 19 17 3 1 42 133 125
Reading 39 17 14 3 5 42 118 124
Manchester 39 19 18 1 1 40 123 118
Worcester 39 17 17 3 2 39 91 111
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 41 28 8 5 0 61 164 99
Jacksonville 41 23 16 1 1 48 121 118
South Carolina 41 22 17 2 0 46 130 127
Orlando 40 20 17 3 0 43 134 143
Norfolk 42 16 21 2 3 37 127 164
Greenville 43 14 24 3 2 33 111 162
Atlanta 38 13 19 5 1 32 100 119
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 40 27 7 3 3 60 152 98
Toledo 39 24 10 3 2 53 143 130
Fort Wayne 40 21 16 1 2 45 127 129
Indy 41 20 18 2 1 43 131 140
Wheeling 40 20 18 2 0 42 139 128
Kalamazoo 39 18 19 0 2 38 131 152
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 41 26 12 1 2 55 141 108
Tulsa 42 23 13 4 2 52 133 115
Utah 39 23 12 3 1 50 135 113
Wichita 42 17 17 5 3 42 129 141
Kansas City 38 19 16 2 1 41 126 128
Rapid City 43 16 22 2 3 37 101 149
Allen 44 13 27 2 2 30 120 164

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Norfolk at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Brampton at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Manchester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

