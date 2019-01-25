All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 40 27 11 2 0 56 150 108 Adirondack 41 22 14 3 2 49 127 120 Brampton 41 20 17 3 1 44 139 130 Maine 40 21 18 0 1 43 121 128 Manchester 40 20 18 1 1 42 125 119 Reading 39 17 14 3 5 42 118 124 Worcester 40 18 17 3 2 41 95 113 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 42 29 8 5 0 63 167 99 Jacksonville 42 23 17 1 1 48 121 121 South Carolina 41 22 17 2 0 46 130 127 Orlando 40 20 17 3 0 43 134 143 Norfolk 43 17 21 2 3 39 130 164 Greenville 44 14 25 3 2 33 111 165 Atlanta 38 13 19 5 1 32 100 119 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 40 27 7 3 3 60 152 98 Toledo 39 24 10 3 2 53 143 130 Indy 42 21 18 2 1 45 136 140 Fort Wayne 41 21 17 1 2 45 127 134 Wheeling 41 20 19 2 0 42 144 134 Kalamazoo 39 18 19 0 2 38 131 152 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 41 26 12 1 2 55 141 108 Tulsa 42 23 13 4 2 52 133 115 Utah 39 23 12 3 1 50 135 113 Wichita 42 17 17 5 3 42 129 141 Kansas City 38 19 16 2 1 41 126 128 Rapid City 43 16 22 2 3 37 101 149 Allen 44 13 27 2 2 30 120 164

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Norfolk 3, Greenville 0

Worcester 4, Adirondack 2

Brampton 6, Wheeling 5

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Manchester 2, Maine 1

Florida 3, Jacksonville 0

Rapid City at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Indy 5, Fort Wayne 0

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

