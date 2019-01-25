Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

January 25, 2019 10:45 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 40 27 11 2 0 56 150 108
Adirondack 41 22 14 3 2 49 127 120
Brampton 41 20 17 3 1 44 139 130
Maine 40 21 18 0 1 43 121 128
Manchester 40 20 18 1 1 42 125 119
Reading 39 17 14 3 5 42 118 124
Worcester 40 18 17 3 2 41 95 113
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 42 29 8 5 0 63 167 99
Jacksonville 42 23 17 1 1 48 121 121
South Carolina 41 22 17 2 0 46 130 127
Orlando 40 20 17 3 0 43 134 143
Norfolk 43 17 21 2 3 39 130 164
Greenville 44 14 25 3 2 33 111 165
Atlanta 38 13 19 5 1 32 100 119
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 41 27 8 3 3 60 154 101
Toledo 40 25 10 3 2 55 146 132
Indy 42 21 18 2 1 45 136 140
Fort Wayne 41 21 17 1 2 45 127 134
Wheeling 41 20 19 2 0 42 144 134
Kalamazoo 40 19 19 0 2 40 134 154
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 41 26 12 1 2 55 141 108
Utah 40 24 12 3 1 52 140 114
Tulsa 42 23 13 4 2 52 133 115
Wichita 42 17 17 5 3 42 129 141
Kansas City 39 19 17 2 1 41 127 133
Rapid City 44 16 22 3 3 38 103 152
Allen 44 13 27 2 2 30 120 164

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Norfolk 3, Greenville 0

Worcester 4, Adirondack 2

Brampton 6, Wheeling 5

Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2

Manchester 2, Maine 1

Florida 3, Jacksonville 0

Kalamazoo 3, Rapid City 2, OT

Indy 5, Fort Wayne 0

Utah 5, Kansas City 1

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

