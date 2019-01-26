All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 40 27 11 2 0 56 150 108 Adirondack 42 22 15 3 2 49 128 125 Manchester 41 21 18 1 1 44 131 122 Brampton 41 20 17 3 1 44 139 130 Maine 41 21 19 0 1 43 124 134 Worcester 41 19 17 3 2 43 100 114 Reading 39 17 14 3 5 42 118 124 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 43 30 8 5 0 65 172 100 Jacksonville 43 23 18 1 1 48 122 126 South Carolina 41 22 17 2 0 46 130 127 Orlando 40 20 17 3 0 43 134 143 Norfolk 43 17 21 2 3 39 130 164 Greenville 44 14 25 3 2 33 111 165 Atlanta 38 13 19 5 1 32 100 119 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 41 27 8 3 3 60 154 101 Toledo 40 25 10 3 2 55 146 132 Indy 42 21 18 2 1 45 136 140 Fort Wayne 41 21 17 1 2 45 127 134 Wheeling 41 20 19 2 0 42 144 134 Kalamazoo 40 19 19 0 2 40 134 154 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 41 26 12 1 2 55 141 108 Utah 40 24 12 3 1 52 140 114 Tulsa 43 23 14 4 2 52 133 120 Wichita 42 17 17 5 3 42 129 141 Kansas City 39 19 17 2 1 41 127 133 Rapid City 44 16 22 3 3 38 103 152 Allen 45 14 27 2 2 32 125 164

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Norfolk 3, Greenville 0

Worcester 4, Adirondack 2

Brampton 6, Wheeling 5

Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2

Manchester 2, Maine 1

Florida 3, Jacksonville 0

Kalamazoo 3, Rapid City 2, OT

Indy 5, Fort Wayne 0

Utah 5, Kansas City 1

Allen 5, Tulsa 0

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 6, Maine 3

Florida 5, Jacksonville 1

Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester 5, Adirondack 1

Rapid City at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

