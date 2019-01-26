|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|40
|27
|11
|2
|0
|56
|150
|108
|Adirondack
|42
|22
|15
|3
|2
|49
|128
|125
|Manchester
|41
|21
|18
|1
|1
|44
|131
|122
|Brampton
|41
|20
|17
|3
|1
|44
|139
|130
|Maine
|41
|21
|19
|0
|1
|43
|124
|134
|Worcester
|41
|19
|17
|3
|2
|43
|100
|114
|Reading
|39
|17
|14
|3
|5
|42
|118
|124
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|43
|30
|8
|5
|0
|65
|172
|100
|Jacksonville
|43
|23
|18
|1
|1
|48
|122
|126
|South Carolina
|41
|22
|17
|2
|0
|46
|130
|127
|Orlando
|40
|20
|17
|3
|0
|43
|134
|143
|Norfolk
|43
|17
|21
|2
|3
|39
|130
|164
|Greenville
|44
|14
|25
|3
|2
|33
|111
|165
|Atlanta
|38
|13
|19
|5
|1
|32
|100
|119
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|41
|27
|8
|3
|3
|60
|154
|101
|Toledo
|40
|25
|10
|3
|2
|55
|146
|132
|Indy
|42
|21
|18
|2
|1
|45
|136
|140
|Fort Wayne
|41
|21
|17
|1
|2
|45
|127
|134
|Wheeling
|41
|20
|19
|2
|0
|42
|144
|134
|Kalamazoo
|40
|19
|19
|0
|2
|40
|134
|154
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|41
|26
|12
|1
|2
|55
|141
|108
|Utah
|40
|24
|12
|3
|1
|52
|140
|114
|Tulsa
|43
|23
|14
|4
|2
|52
|133
|120
|Wichita
|42
|17
|17
|5
|3
|42
|129
|141
|Kansas City
|39
|19
|17
|2
|1
|41
|127
|133
|Rapid City
|44
|16
|22
|3
|3
|38
|103
|152
|Allen
|45
|14
|27
|2
|2
|32
|125
|164
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Norfolk 3, Greenville 0
Worcester 4, Adirondack 2
Brampton 6, Wheeling 5
Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2
Manchester 2, Maine 1
Florida 3, Jacksonville 0
Kalamazoo 3, Rapid City 2, OT
Indy 5, Fort Wayne 0
Utah 5, Kansas City 1
Allen 5, Tulsa 0
Manchester 6, Maine 3
Florida 5, Jacksonville 1
Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester 5, Adirondack 1
Rapid City at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Newfoundland at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
