|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|41
|27
|12
|2
|0
|56
|151
|111
|Adirondack
|42
|22
|15
|3
|2
|49
|128
|125
|Brampton
|42
|21
|17
|3
|1
|46
|142
|131
|Manchester
|41
|21
|18
|1
|1
|44
|131
|122
|Reading
|40
|18
|14
|3
|5
|44
|124
|129
|Maine
|41
|21
|19
|0
|1
|43
|124
|134
|Worcester
|41
|19
|17
|3
|2
|43
|100
|114
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|43
|30
|8
|5
|0
|65
|172
|100
|Jacksonville
|43
|23
|18
|1
|1
|48
|122
|126
|South Carolina
|41
|22
|17
|2
|0
|46
|130
|127
|Orlando
|41
|21
|17
|3
|0
|45
|137
|145
|Norfolk
|43
|17
|21
|2
|3
|39
|130
|164
|Greenville
|44
|14
|25
|3
|2
|33
|111
|165
|Atlanta
|39
|13
|19
|6
|1
|33
|102
|122
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|41
|27
|8
|3
|3
|60
|154
|101
|Toledo
|41
|25
|10
|3
|3
|56
|148
|135
|Indy
|43
|22
|18
|2
|1
|47
|140
|142
|Fort Wayne
|41
|21
|17
|1
|2
|45
|127
|134
|Wheeling
|42
|20
|19
|2
|1
|43
|149
|140
|Kalamazoo
|41
|19
|20
|0
|2
|40
|136
|158
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|41
|26
|12
|1
|2
|55
|141
|108
|Tulsa
|44
|24
|14
|4
|2
|54
|137
|123
|Utah
|40
|24
|12
|3
|1
|52
|140
|114
|Wichita
|42
|17
|17
|5
|3
|42
|129
|141
|Kansas City
|39
|19
|17
|2
|1
|41
|127
|133
|Rapid City
|45
|17
|22
|3
|3
|40
|106
|154
|Allen
|46
|14
|28
|2
|2
|32
|128
|168
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Norfolk 3, Greenville 0
Worcester 4, Adirondack 2
Brampton 6, Wheeling 5
Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2
Manchester 2, Maine 1
Florida 3, Jacksonville 0
Kalamazoo 3, Rapid City 2, OT
Indy 5, Fort Wayne 0
Utah 5, Kansas City 1
Allen 5, Tulsa 0
Manchester 6, Maine 3
Florida 5, Jacksonville 1
Reading 6, Wheeling 5, SO
Worcester 5, Adirondack 1
Rapid City 3, Toledo 2, SO
Brampton 3, Newfoundland 1
Orlando 3, Atlanta 2, OT
Indy 4, Kalamazoo 2
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa 4, Allen 3
Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
