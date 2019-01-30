|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|42
|28
|12
|2
|0
|58
|158
|115
|Adirondack
|43
|23
|15
|3
|2
|51
|132
|127
|Brampton
|44
|22
|18
|3
|1
|48
|151
|142
|Manchester
|42
|22
|18
|1
|1
|46
|136
|124
|Worcester
|43
|19
|18
|3
|3
|44
|106
|124
|Reading
|40
|18
|14
|3
|5
|44
|124
|129
|Maine
|42
|21
|20
|0
|1
|43
|126
|138
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|44
|31
|8
|5
|0
|67
|177
|104
|South Carolina
|42
|23
|17
|2
|0
|48
|132
|128
|Jacksonville
|44
|23
|19
|1
|1
|48
|126
|131
|Orlando
|41
|21
|17
|3
|0
|45
|137
|145
|Norfolk
|43
|17
|21
|2
|3
|39
|130
|164
|Greenville
|45
|14
|26
|3
|2
|33
|112
|167
|Atlanta
|39
|13
|19
|6
|1
|33
|102
|122
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|41
|27
|8
|3
|3
|60
|154
|101
|Toledo
|42
|26
|10
|3
|3
|58
|152
|138
|Indy
|44
|22
|19
|2
|1
|47
|143
|146
|Fort Wayne
|42
|22
|17
|1
|2
|47
|132
|138
|Wheeling
|43
|20
|20
|2
|1
|43
|153
|145
|Kalamazoo
|42
|20
|20
|0
|2
|42
|140
|161
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|43
|27
|13
|1
|2
|57
|148
|115
|Tulsa
|46
|25
|15
|4
|2
|56
|143
|129
|Utah
|42
|25
|13
|3
|1
|54
|145
|119
|Kansas City
|41
|21
|17
|2
|1
|45
|134
|138
|Wichita
|44
|18
|18
|5
|3
|44
|136
|148
|Rapid City
|47
|17
|23
|4
|3
|41
|111
|161
|Allen
|47
|14
|28
|3
|2
|33
|132
|173
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Florida 5, Jacksonville 4
Kansas City 3, Rapid City 2
Utah 2, Tulsa 1
Brampton 5, Worcester 4, SO
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Maine at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
