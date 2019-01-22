Edgar Martinez Career Stats

Regular Season Year, Team AB R H HR RBI AVG 1987, SEA 43 6 16 0 5 .372 1988, SEA 32 0 9 0 5 .281 1989, SEA 171 20 41 2 20 .240 1990, SEA 487 71 147 11 49 .302 1991, SEA 544 98 167 14 52 .307 1992, SEA 528 100 181 18 73 .343 1993, SEA 135 20 32 4 13 .237 1994, SEA 326 47 93 13 51 .285 1995, SEA 511 121 182 29 113 .356 1996, SEA 499 121 163 26 103 .327 1997, SEA 542 104 179 28 108 .330 1998, SEA 556 86 179 29 102 .322 1999, SEA 502 86 169 24 86 .337 2000, SEA 556 100 180 37 145 .324 2001, SEA 470 80 144 23 116 .306 2002, SEA 328 42 91 15 59 .277 2003, SEA 497 72 146 24 98 .294 2004, SEA 486 45 128 12 63 .263 Totals 7213 1219 2247 309 1261 .312 Divisional Series Year, Opp. AB R H HR RBI AVG 1995, NYY 21 6 12 2 10 .571 1997, Bal 16 2 3 2 3 .188 2000, CWS 11 2 4 1 2 .364 2001, Cle 16 3 5 2 5 .313 Totals 64 13 24 7 20 .375 League Championship Series Year, Opp. AB R H HR RBI AVG 1995, Cle 23 0 2 0 0 .087 2000, NYY 21 2 5 1 4 .238 2001, NYY 20 1 3 0 0 .150 Totals 64 3 10 1 4 .156

