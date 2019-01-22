Listen Live Sports

Edgar Martinez Career Stats

January 22, 2019 6:44 pm
 
Regular Season
Year, Team AB R H HR RBI AVG
1987, SEA 43 6 16 0 5 .372
1988, SEA 32 0 9 0 5 .281
1989, SEA 171 20 41 2 20 .240
1990, SEA 487 71 147 11 49 .302
1991, SEA 544 98 167 14 52 .307
1992, SEA 528 100 181 18 73 .343
1993, SEA 135 20 32 4 13 .237
1994, SEA 326 47 93 13 51 .285
1995, SEA 511 121 182 29 113 .356
1996, SEA 499 121 163 26 103 .327
1997, SEA 542 104 179 28 108 .330
1998, SEA 556 86 179 29 102 .322
1999, SEA 502 86 169 24 86 .337
2000, SEA 556 100 180 37 145 .324
2001, SEA 470 80 144 23 116 .306
2002, SEA 328 42 91 15 59 .277
2003, SEA 497 72 146 24 98 .294
2004, SEA 486 45 128 12 63 .263
Totals 7213 1219 2247 309 1261 .312
Divisional Series
Year, Opp. AB R H HR RBI AVG
1995, NYY 21 6 12 2 10 .571
1997, Bal 16 2 3 2 3 .188
2000, CWS 11 2 4 1 2 .364
2001, Cle 16 3 5 2 5 .313
Totals 64 13 24 7 20 .375
League Championship Series
Year, Opp. AB R H HR RBI AVG
1995, Cle 23 0 2 0 0 .087
2000, NYY 21 2 5 1 4 .238
2001, NYY 20 1 3 0 0 .150
Totals 64 3 10 1 4 .156

