Edwards leads Colorado St past New Mexico 91-76

January 12, 2019 6:17 pm
 
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Hyron Edwards scored a career-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Colorado State rolled to a 91-76 victory over New Mexico on Saturday.

Nico Carvacho finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Rams (7-10, 2-2 Mountain West Conference), while freshman Adam Thistlewood hit four 3-pointers and scored 16. J.D. Paige pitched in with 14 points and six assists and Logan Ryan scored 12 on 4-of-4 shooting from both the floor and free-throw line.

Colorado State shot 56 percent from the floor, 47 percent from distance and sank 20 of 25 foul shots. The Rams led 48-38 at halftime and played with a double-digit lead for the final 11:48 of the second half.

Sophomore Vance Jackson tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Lobos (8-8, 2-2). It was his third double-double of the season. Anthony Mathis had 16 points and Makuach Maluach and Dane Kuiper scored 12 and 10, respectively.

