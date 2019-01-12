Listen Live Sports

Eggert-Benecken win another World Cup doubles luge race

January 12, 2019
 
SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Germany’s Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won in doubles for the fifth time this season Saturday, denying host Latvia what could have been the country’s first World Cup luge gold medal.

Eggert and Benecken finished their two runs in 1 minute, 24.119 seconds. Latvia took silver and bronze, with Oskars Gudramovics and Peteris Kalnins finishing second in 1:24.498 and Andris Sics and Juris Sics third in 1:24.588.

Those were the first two World Cup luge medals of the season for Latvia.

Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman were 11th for the U.S.

The women’s luge race was scheduled for later Saturday.

