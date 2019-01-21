Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Eibar defeats Espanyol 3-0 to end winless streak in La Liga

January 21, 2019 5:38 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Eibar routed Espanyol 3-0 to end a seven-match winless streak and move further away from the relegation zone in the Spanish league on Monday.

Sergi Enrich scored in the first half, and Pablo De Blasis and Charles added a goal each in the second to give the hosts their first win since November when they defeated Real Madrid 3-0 at home.

The victory moved Eibar from 16th to 11th in the league, five points clear from the relegation zone after 20 matches.

Espanyol, which has won only one of its last nine league matches, dropped to 13th ahead of its home game against third-place Real Madrid on Sunday.

Eibar visits Leganes on Saturday.

Barcelona has a five-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

