The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Elkaz with 25 points, UC Riverside edges Hawaii 75-71

January 19, 2019 11:55 pm
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Dragan Elkaz scored a career-best 25 points on seven 3-pointers and UC Riverside picked up its first conference win, beating Hawaii 75-71 on Saturday night.

Dikymbe Martin added 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Highlanders (7-13, 1-3 Big West Conference). Callum McRae had 12 points and five rebounds and Ajani Kennedy had eight points and five rebounds.

UCR had a 36-34 edge at the break and Martin, Elkaz and Ajani Kennedy each sank a 3-pointer in the opening minutes of the second half to push it to 51-45 with 14:53 to play. Hawaii closed to 70-68 with two minutes to go but Martin replied with a layup and a jumper to make it 74-69 with 1:24 remaining.

Jack Purchase scored 24 points to lead the Rainbow Warriors (11-6, 2-1). Sheriff Drammeh added 15 points and eight rebounds.

