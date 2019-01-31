Elmore has career-best 44 as Marshall stops skid, beats UTEP

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jon Elmore made almost half of Marshall’s field goals as he totaled a career-high 44 points to help the Thundering Herd get past UTEP 91-86 on Thursday night and halt a three-game skid.

Elmore was 14 of 23 from the floor to fall just short of dropping in half of Marshall’s 31 field goals. He also drained 7 of 12 from beyond the arc and was 9 of 10 from the foul line. He had 18 points by halftime. C.J. Burks totaled 18 points with five assists and Jannson Williams added 11 points with eight blocked shots.

Marshall (13-9, 6-3 Conference USA) had won five straight to open conference play before dropping three in a row.

The Herd trailed for most of the first half until Elmore scored in the paint to tie at 37-37 going into the break. Marshall pushed its advantage to 58-46 at the 14:25 mark before UTEP rallied to take a 65-64 lead with 8:57 left on two Evan Gilyard free throws. It was short-lived as Burks completed a 3-point play, Williams added two free throws and Elmore drained a 3 for a 72-65 lead with 7:54 left.

Nigel Hawkins and Efe Odigie had 22 points apiece for UTEP (7-13, 2-7). Odigie also pulled down 20 rebounds.

