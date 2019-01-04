Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Elway meets with fellow Hall of Famer Munchak

January 4, 2019 6:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway met with Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak about the Denver Broncos’ vacant head coaching position Friday, one Hall of Famer to another.

Munchak met with Elway at Broncos headquarters just as former Colts coach Chuck Pagano did Wednesday before Elway flew to Los Angeles to interview Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor on Thursday.

Elway is scheduled to meet with Patriots de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores on Saturday and Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on Monday.

Denver’s is one of eight NFL head coaching vacancies and certainly not as glamorous as those in Green Bay or Cleveland, which feature franchise quarterbacks already in place.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

If Elway is sold on one of those five candidates, he’s expected to move quickly and name his fourth head coach in six seasons next week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

        Up-to-date news on the federal government's partial shutdown. Follow our complete coverage.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State