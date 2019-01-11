Listen Live Sports

Embiid sits for 76ers vs. Hawks with sore left ankle

January 11, 2019 6:52 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid sat out the 76ers’ game Friday night against Atlanta because of a sore left ankle.

Embiid hurt his ankle in a loss to Washington on Wednesday night. Embiid was one of the final players to leave the court during warmups and shot long jumpers wearing “Trust the Process” sneakers.

Embiid leads the 76ers with averages of 26.9 points and 13.4 rebounds in 40 games.

Mike Muscala started against the Hawks.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

