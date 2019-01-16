Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Evans scores VCU’s final 7, Rams end Dayton’s 6-game streak

January 16, 2019 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Marcus Evans scored 17 points, including VCU’s final seven points, and the Rams beat Dayton 76-71 on Wednesday night to end the Flyers’ six-game winning streak.

Evans nailed a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 72-69 lead with 33.8 remaining. Dayton missed a driving layup in traffic and Evans was fouled and hit two free throws with 22.9 to go.

Dayton got a tough break as a layup attempt rested on the back iron, giving possession to VCU with 14.5 left and Evans made two more free throws. Dayton finally ended its four-minute scoreless stretch with Josh Cunningham’s layup just before the buzzer.

There were 22 ties and 12 lead changes.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

De’Riante Jenkins had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists for VCU (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10).

Jordan Davis led Dayton (11-6, 3-1) with 17 points. Jalen Crutcher scored 14 and Josh Cunningham 13.

Saint Louis is now the lone unbeaten team in Atlantic 10 Conference play.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct search and rescue training

Today in History

1977: President Carter pardons draft dodgers