The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ex-Arkansas QB Cole Kelley transferring to SE Louisiana

January 7, 2019 1:22 pm
 
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Former Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley is transferring to Southeastern Louisiana.

Because Southeastern Louisiana is an FCS program, he will be eligible immediately. The school is in Hammond, Louisiana, about 100 miles from his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana. Kelley said on social media he is excited to be “going back home .”

Kelley had a 3-3 record in six starts the past two years. Last season, he filled in for the injured Austin Allen and led the team to wins against Ole Miss and Coastal Carolina.

He began this season as the starter, but Ty Storey eventually took over. Kelley finished the season with 455 yards passing and 73 yards rushing.

Southeastern Louisiana finished last season with a 4-7 record.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

