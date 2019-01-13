Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Explosions bring down roof of Milwaukee Bucks’ former home

January 13, 2019 2:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Dozens of small, simultaneous explosions have brought down the steel roof of the Bradley Center, the former home of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The controlled demolition Sunday morning left debris scattered in the street.

The Bradley Center closed last summer and the Bucks moved next door to the $524 million Fiserv Forum. The NBA team bid the 30-year-old arena a fond farewell in a series of tweets.

The aim of the explosions was to collapse the roof into the seating bowl, making it easier for workers to remove the debris. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that while some debris soared into the air, the bulk of the structure collapsed into the old arena’s structure as planned.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris