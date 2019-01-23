Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FA charges Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey over Nazi salute

January 23, 2019 1:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association has charged Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey with improper conduct after he appeared to perform a Nazi salute in a photograph posted online by German teammate Max Meyer.

The FA alleges the gesture was “abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.” The governing body adds that it was an aggravated breach of its rules because it included a “reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or religion and/or belief.”

Hennessey was near the back of the table during a team dinner in an image posted earlier this month by Meyer on an Instagram story. He denied performing a Nazi salute, saying “any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental.”

Hennessey said he “waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry.”

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service