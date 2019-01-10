Listen Live Sports

Fairfield rallies past Fairfield for 60-57 win

January 10, 2019 9:25 pm
 
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Jonathan Kasibabu had 17 points and nine rebounds on Thursday night and Fairfield used a late run to get past Saint Peter’s 60-57.

Jesus Cruz added 10 points for the Stags (5-11, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who shot 52 percent from the field to win their second straight.

Fairfield trailed by four with 8½ minutes remaining and took control with an 11-2 run highlighted by Matija Milin’s 3-pointer. Kasibabu’s dunk capped the run to give the Stags a 57-52 lead with 2:58 to go. Three times, the Peacocks (4-11, 1-2) cut the deficit to three — the third time on Quinn Taylor’s pair of free throws with two seconds left.

Fairfield had a 10-point lead early in the second half, but Saint Peter’s went on a 19-3 run to take a 45-39 lead before the midpoint of the half.

Davauhnte Turner had 20 points and Manny Dixon added a career-high 10 points for the Peacocks.

