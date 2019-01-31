FAU posts wire-to-wire 61-51 win over Louisiana Tech

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Xavian Stapleton finished with 19 points and nine rebounds and freshman Karlis Silins added 14 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double to power Florida Atlantic to a 61-51 victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.

The two reserves for the Owls (13-9, 4-5 Conference USA) combined to sink 11 of 20 shots while their teammates made just 9 of 36. Anthony Adger added 14 points. He made just 1 of 10 shots, 1 of 8 from distance, but nailed 11 of his 13 free throws.

The Owls, who never trailed, shot 36 percent from the floor and 22 percent from beyond the arc, but hit 24 of 30 free throws.

Amorie Archibald hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to pace the Bulldogs (15-8, 5-5). DaQuan Bracey added 14 points and four of Louisiana Tech’s seven assists. Louisiana Tech shot 34.5 percent from the floor and made 12 of 18 at the foul line.

Florida Atlantic has already passed last year’s win total under first-year coach Dusty May. The Owls notched their second win in six tries against the Bulldogs.

