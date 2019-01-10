Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FBI takes on case of threats hurled at activist’s family

January 10, 2019 8:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — The FBI is now investigating the case of a Florida man accused of making death threats against the family of a Purdue University superfan and cancer activist who died last week.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that 39-year-old John Pinkham will be extradited to Indiana to face federal charges of intent to injure. He was arrested Monday.

Pinkham is accused of making multiple posts using an alias on 20-year-old Tyler Trent’s Facebook page after news of the former Purdue student’s death. Authorities say the posts included threats of violence at a vigil at the West Lafayette, Indiana, school.

Chitwood says Pinkham denied sending the threats and blamed his girlfriend.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Trent’s battle with bone cancer drew national attention.

A lawyer for Pinkham isn’t listed.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen load munitions to craft before takeoff

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia