FCS Coaches Poll

|Final
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (26)
|15-0
|650
|1
|2. Eastern Washington
|12-3
|623
|3
|3. South Dakota State
|10-3
|590
|5
|4. Kennesaw State
|11-2
|558
|2
|5. Maine
|10-4
|521
|14
|6. Weber State
|10-3
|502
|4
|7. Colgate
|10-2
|492
|7
|8. UC Davis
|10-3
|468
|10
|9. Princeton
|10-0
|432
|8
|10. James Madison
|9-4
|405
|6
|11. N.C. A&T
|10-2
|388
|11
|12. Wofford
|9-4
|364
|12
|13. Jacksonville State
|9-4
|347
|9
|14. Nicholls
|9-4
|328
|13
|15. Dartmouth
|9-1
|275
|15
|16. Southeast Missouri State
|9-4
|235
|20
|17. Montana State
|8-5
|193
|24
|18. Stony Brook
|7-5
|161
|16
|19. Elon
|6-5
|153
|17
|20. San Diego
|9-3
|133
|18
|21. ETSU
|8-4
|128
|21
|22. Towson
|7-5
|92
|19
|23. Delaware
|7-5
|89
|23
|24. Duquesne
|9-4
|83
|NR
|25. Indiana State
|7-4
|77
|22
Others Receiving Votes: Northern Iowa 73, Alcorn State 30, Incarnate Word 21, Monmouth 17, Illinois State 9, Lamar 9, Rhode Island 3, Idaho State 1.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.