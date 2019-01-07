Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FCS Coaches Poll

January 7, 2019 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Final
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 15-0 650 1
2. Eastern Washington 12-3 623 3
3. South Dakota State 10-3 590 5
4. Kennesaw State 11-2 558 2
5. Maine 10-4 521 14
6. Weber State 10-3 502 4
7. Colgate 10-2 492 7
8. UC Davis 10-3 468 10
9. Princeton 10-0 432 8
10. James Madison 9-4 405 6
11. N.C. A&T 10-2 388 11
12. Wofford 9-4 364 12
13. Jacksonville State 9-4 347 9
14. Nicholls 9-4 328 13
15. Dartmouth 9-1 275 15
16. Southeast Missouri State 9-4 235 20
17. Montana State 8-5 193 24
18. Stony Brook 7-5 161 16
19. Elon 6-5 153 17
20. San Diego 9-3 133 18
21. ETSU 8-4 128 21
22. Towson 7-5 92 19
23. Delaware 7-5 89 23
24. Duquesne 9-4 83 NR
25. Indiana State 7-4 77 22

Others Receiving Votes: Northern Iowa 73, Alcorn State 30, Incarnate Word 21, Monmouth 17, Illinois State 9, Lamar 9, Rhode Island 3, Idaho State 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument