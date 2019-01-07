FCS Coaches Poll

Final Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (26) 15-0 650 1 2. Eastern Washington 12-3 623 3 3. South Dakota State 10-3 590 5 4. Kennesaw State 11-2 558 2 5. Maine 10-4 521 14 6. Weber State 10-3 502 4 7. Colgate 10-2 492 7 8. UC Davis 10-3 468 10 9. Princeton 10-0 432 8 10. James Madison 9-4 405 6 11. N.C. A&T 10-2 388 11 12. Wofford 9-4 364 12 13. Jacksonville State 9-4 347 9 14. Nicholls 9-4 328 13 15. Dartmouth 9-1 275 15 16. Southeast Missouri State 9-4 235 20 17. Montana State 8-5 193 24 18. Stony Brook 7-5 161 16 19. Elon 6-5 153 17 20. San Diego 9-3 133 18 21. ETSU 8-4 128 21 22. Towson 7-5 92 19 23. Delaware 7-5 89 23 24. Duquesne 9-4 83 NR 25. Indiana State 7-4 77 22

Others Receiving Votes: Northern Iowa 73, Alcorn State 30, Incarnate Word 21, Monmouth 17, Illinois State 9, Lamar 9, Rhode Island 3, Idaho State 1.

