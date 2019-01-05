Listen Live Sports

FCS National Football Championship Scores

January 5, 2019 3:24 pm
 
2018 — North Dakota State 38, Eastern Washington 24

2017 — North Dakota State 17, James Madison 13

2016 — James Madison 28, Youngstown State 14

2015 — North Dakota State 37, Jacksonville State 10

2014 — North Dakota State 29, Illinois State 27

2013 — North Dakota State 35, Towson 7

2012 — North Dakota State 39, Sam Houston State 13

2011 — North Dakota State 17, Sam Houston State 6

2010 — Eastern Washington 20, Delaware 19

2009 — Villanova 23, Montana 21

2008 — Richmond 24, Montana 7

2007 — Appalachian State 49, Delaware 21

2006 — Appalachian State 28, UMass 17

2005 — Appalachian State 21, Northern Iowa 16

2004 — James Madison 31, Montana 21

2003 — Delaware 40, Colgate 0

2002 — Western Kentucky 34, McNeese State 14

2001 — Montana 13, Furman 6

2000 — Georgia Southern 27, Montana 25

1999 — Georgia Southern 59, Youngstown State 24

1998 — UMass 55, Georgia Southern 43

1997 — Youngstown State 10, McNeese State 9

1996 — Marshall 49, Montana 29

1995 — Montana 22, Marshall 20

1994 — Youngstown State 28, Boise State 14

1993 — Youngstown State 17, Marshall 5

1992 — Marshall 31, Youngstown State 28

1991 — Youngstown State 25, Marshall 17

1990 — Georgia Southern 36, Nevada 13

1989 — Georgia Southern 37, Stephen F. Austin 34

1988 — Furman 17, Georgia Southern 12

1987 — Louisiana-Monroe 43, Marshall 42

1986 — Georgia Southern 48, Arkansas State 21

1985 — Georgia Southern 44, Furman 42

1984 — Montana State 19, Louisiana Tech 6

1983 — Southern Illinois 43, Western Carolina 7

1982 — Eastern Kentucky 17, Delaware 14

1981 — Idaho State 34, Eastern Kentucky 23

1980 — Boise State 31, Eastern Kentucky 29

1979 — Eastern Kentucky 30, Lehigh 7

1978 — Florida A&M 35, UMass 28

