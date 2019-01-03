Listen Live Sports

Ferrari hits 19, San Francisco wins with last-minute defense

January 3, 2019 11:39 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Frankie Ferrari had 19 points, Jamaree Bouyea had a key free throw and blocked shot in the final eight seconds and San Francisco held off Saint Mary’s 76-72 in a West Coast Conference opener on Thursday night.

San Francisco blocked two shots in the final half-minute to preserve its four-point lead. With the Dons leading 73-69, Matt McCarthy blocked a jumper by SMC’s Jordan Ford and Charles Minlend dunked at the other end for USF. With 12 seconds left, Tanner Krebs hit a 3 to cut the margin to three points at 75-72. Krebs then fouled to send Bouyea to the line for two shots. Bouyea made the first and missed the second for a four-point lead with 8 seconds left. Saint Mary’s hurried up the floor and Bouyea blocked a 3-point try by Krebs as time ran out.

The made free throw was Bouyea’s only point of the game.

Ferrari added seven assists and six rebounds for the Dons (13-2) and Nate Renfro had 18 points with 10 rebounds.

Ford led Saint Mary’s (9-7) with 24 points and Malik Fitts added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Saint Mary’s last led 8-7 early in the first half and tied it once in the second half, 60-60 with 7:57 remaining.

