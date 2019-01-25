Listen Live Sports

Field hockey aims for combined Korea in Olympic qualifying

January 25, 2019 6:47 am
 
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The governing body of field hockey says it is working with South Korea and North Korea to combine teams and try to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The International Hockey Federation hosted both Korean federations in Lausanne last week to discuss “future steps to reach the goal of playing together as one team.” It follows an initial meeting in India in November.

A combined Korean team played in women’s ice hockey at the Pyeongchang Olympics last year.

South Korea has a medal-winning tradition in Olympic field hockey.

The 11th-ranked women’s team won silver medals at the 1988 and 1996 Olympics. South Korea’s 17th-ranked men took Olympic silver in 2000.

Both South Korean teams play Women’s Hockey Series events in June toward qualification for the next Olympics.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

