Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FIFA cuts ban for Zambia official who took cash payments

January 28, 2019 12:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says a former African player of the year and Confederation of African Football executive committee member had his ban for taking cash payments cut on appeal.

FIFA’s appeal panel reduced Kalusha Bwalya’s ban from soccer to the time he already served. His fine was reduced to 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,090) from 100,000 Swiss francs ($100,900).

FIFA ethics judges banned Bwalya, the former Zambia soccer federation president, for two years last August. He took payments of $50,000 in 2009 and $30,000 in 2011 from Mohamed bin Hammam before the Qatari’s failed challenge against Sepp Blatter for the FIFA presidency.

FIFA did not specify details of the appeal, stating “all the circumstances” were analyzed.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

During the investigation, the 1988 African footballer of the year withdrew his candidacy for a FIFA council seat.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.