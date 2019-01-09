Fight Schedule

Jan. 11

At StageWorks of Louisiana, Shreveport (SHO), Devin Haney vs. Xolisani Ndongeni, 10, lightweights.

Jan. 13

At Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles (FS1), Jose Uzcategui vs. Caleb Plant, 12, for Uzcategui’s IBF super middleweight title; Brando Figueroa vs. Moise Flores, 10, featherweights; Ahmed Elbiali vs. Allan Green, 10, light heavyweights; Ivan Redkach vs. Nicolas Atilio Velazquez, 10, super lightweights.

Jan. 18

At Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, N.Y., Bryant Jennings vs. Oscar Rivas, 12, for Jennings’ IBF International-WBO-NABO heavyweights titles; Jason Sosa vs. Moises Delgadillo, 10, super featherweights; Carlos Adames vs. JUan Ruiz, 10, super welterweights.

At Madison Square Garden Theater, New York, Demetrius Andrade vs. Artur Akavov, 12, for Andrade’s WBO middleweight title; Jorge Linares vs. Pablo Cesar Cano, 12, for Linares’ WBC International Silver super lightweight title; Chris Algieri vs. Daniel Gonzalez, 10, welterweights.

Jan. 19

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas (SHO), Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner, 12, for Pacquiao’s WBA welterweight title; Badou Jack vs. Marcus Browne, 12, for the WBA interim light heavyweight title; Rau’shee Warren vs. Nordine Oubaali, 12, for the vacant WBC bantamweight title; Jhack Tepora vs. Hugo Ruiz, 12, featherweights.

Jan. 26

At Barclays Center, New York (FOX), Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Claudio Marrero, 12, for the vacant IBO featherweight title; Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez, 12, for Thurman’s WBA Super World welterweight title; Adam Kownacki vs. Gerald Washington, 10, heavyweights.

At Toyota Center, Houston, Jaime Munguia vs. Takeshi Inoue, 12, for Munguia’s WBO junior middleweight title; Jesus Rojas vs. Xu Can, 12, for Rojas’ WBA featherweight title; Joshua Franco vs. Lucas Fernandez, 10, for the vacant NABF bantamweight title; Alberto Ezequiel Melian vs. Edgar Ortega, 10, super bantamweights; Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Abraham Cordero, 10, super lightweights.

Feb. 2

At Ford Center, Frisco, Texas (ESPN), Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev, 12, for Alvarez’s WBO light heavyweight title; Richard Commey vs. Isa Chaniev, 12, for vacant IBF lightweight title; Patrick Day vs. Ismail Iliev, 10, super welterweigts; Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Elvin Ayala, 10, super welterweights.

Feb. 9

At Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, Calif., Alberto Machado vs. Andrew Cancio, 12, for Machado’s WBA super featherweight title; Rey Vargas vs. Franklin Manzanilla, 12, for Vargas’ WBC World super bantamweight title; Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Charles Huerta, 10, super featherweights.

At StubHub Center, Carson, Calif. (SHO), Gervonta Davis vs. Abner Mares, 12, for Davis’ WBA featherweight title; Erickson Lubin vs. Ishw Smith, 10, super welterweights.

Feb. 10

At Save Mart Arena, Fresno, Calif., Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Jose Zepeda, 12, for Ramirez’s WBC World super lightweight title; Raymundo Beltran vs. Hiroki Okada, 10 super lightweights; Genesis Servania vs. Carlos Castro, 10, featherweights; Bryan Vasquez vs. Enrique Tinoco, 10, super featherweights; Andy Vences vs. Dardan Zenunaj, 10, super featherweights; Saul Rodriguez vs. Aelio Mesquita, 10, lightweights.

Feb. 15

At Grand Casino, Hinckley, Minn. (ESPN), Rob Brant vs. Khasan Baysangurov, 12, for Brant’s WBA World middleweight title.

Feb. 16

At Los Angeles (FOX), Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores, 12, for Santa Cruz’s WBA featherweight title; Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. John Molina Jr., 10, welterweights.

Feb. 23

At Minneapolis Armory (FS1), Anthony Dirrell vs. Avni Yildirim, 12, for the vacant WBC super middleweight title.

March 9

At MGM GRand, Las Vegas (FOX), Shawn Porter vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12, for Porter’s WBC welterweight title.

March 16

At AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (PPV), Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia, 12, for Spence’s IBF welterweight title.

March 24

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md. (FS1), Lamont Peterson vs. Sergey Lipinets, 12, welterweights.

