Fight Schedule

Jan. 19

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas (SHO), Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner, 12, for Pacquiao’s WBA welterweight title; Badou Jack vs. Marcus Browne, 12, for the WBA interim light heavyweight title; Rau’shee Warren vs. Nordine Oubaali, 12, for the vacant WBC bantamweight title; Jhack Tepora vs. Hugo Ruiz, 12, for Tepora’s interim WBA featherweight title.

Jan. 26

At Barclays Center, New York (FOX), Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez, 12, for Thurman’s WBA Super World welterweight title; Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Claudio Marrero, 12, for the vacant IBO featherweight title; Adam Kownacki vs. Gerald Washington, 10, heavyweights.

At Toyota Center, Houston, Jaime Munguia vs. Takeshi Inoue, 12, for Munguia’s WBO junior middleweight title; Jesus Rojas vs. Xu Can, 12, for Rojas’ WBA featherweight title; Joshua Franco vs. Lucas Fernandez, 10, for the vacant NABF bantamweight title; Alberto Melian vs. Edgar Ortega, 10, super bantamweights; Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Jesus Barrayan, 10, super lightweights.

Feb. 1

At Main Street Armory, Rochester, N.Y. (SHO), Ronald Ellis vs. DeAndre Ware, 10, for the vacant NABA/USBO/WBC Continental Americas super middleweight titles.

Advertisement

Feb. 2

At Ford Center, Frisco, Texas (ESPN), Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev, 12, for Alvarez’s WBO light heavyweight title; Richard Commey vs. Isa Chaniev, 12, for vacant IBF lightweight title; Oscar Valdez vs. Carmine Tommasone, 12, for Valdez’s WBO featherweight title; Teofimo Lopez vs. Diego Magdaleno, 10, lightweights; Patrick Day vs. Ismail Iliev, 10, super welterweigts; Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Elvin Ayala, 10, super welterweights.

Feb. 9

At Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, Calif., Alberto Machado vs. Andrew Cancio, 12, for Machado’s WBA super featherweight title; Rey Vargas vs. Franklin Manzanilla, 12, for Vargas’ WBC World super bantamweight title; Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Charles Huerta, 10, super featherweights.

At Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif. (SHO), Gervonta Davis vs. Abner Mares, 12, for Davis’ WBA featherweight title; Erickson Lubin vs. Ishw Smith, 10, super welterweights; Javier Fortuna vs. Sharif Bogere, 10, lightweights; Eddie Ramirez vs. Juan Heraldez, 10, junior welterweights; Xavier Martinez vs. Deivi Julio Bassa, 10, junior lightweights.

Feb. 10

At Save Mart Arena, Fresno, Calif., Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Jose Zepeda, 12, for Ramirez’s WBC World super lightweight title; Raymundo Beltran vs. Hiroki Okada, 10 super lightweights; Genesis Servania vs. Carlos Castro, 10, featherweights; Bryan Vasquez vs. Enrique Tinoco, 10, super featherweights; Andy Vences vs. Dardan Zenunaj, 10, super featherweights; Saul Rodriguez vs. Aelio Mesquita, 10, lightweights.

Feb. 15

At Grand Casino, Hinckley, Minn. (ESPN), Rob Brant vs. Khasan Baysangurov, 12, for Brant’s WBA World middleweight title.

Feb. 16

At Los Angeles (FOX), Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores, 12, for Santa Cruz’s WBA featherweight title; Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. John Molina Jr., 10, welterweights.

Feb. 23

At Minneapolis Armory (FS1), Anthony Dirrell vs. Avni Yildirim, 12, for the vacant WBC super middleweight title.

March 9

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas (FOX), Shawn Porter vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12, for Porter’s WBC welterweight title.

March 16

At AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (PPV), Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia, 12, for Spence’s IBF welterweight title; David Benavidez vs. J’Leon Love, 10, super middleweights.

March 24

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md. (FS1), Lamont Peterson vs. Sergey Lipinets, 12, welterweights.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.