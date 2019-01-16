Filppula’s OT goal lifts surging Islanders past Blues 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Valtteri Filppula scored 1:37 into overtime and the New York Islanders beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 Tuesday night for their 12th win in 15 games.

Jordan Eberle had a goal in the first period for New York, and Robin Lehner stopped 30 shots.

David Perron scored the tying goal in the third period for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington — making his fourth straight start and fourth of his career — finished with 23 saves. St. Louis had won three straight and five of its previous seven.

On the winner, Filppula jumped on the ice, got a pass from Mathew Barzal and skated in on Binnington before beating him from the right side for his 10th of the season.

BLUE JACKETS 4, DEVILS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joonas Korpisalo had 29 saves and three Columbus players recorded a goal and an assist in the win over New Jersey.

Artemi Panarin, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Cam Atkinson carried the offensive load, and Boone Jenner also scored as Columbus won its fourth straight. The Blue Jackets have won six of their last eight games and 11 of the last 14 while sparring with Washington and Pittsburgh atop the Metropolitan Division.

Korpisalo has started three of the last four games ahead of star Sergei Bobrovsky and won each time. The 24-year-old Finn could soon find himself the team’s No.1 goalie as Bobrovsky has refused to sign a contract extension with Columbus and may be traded before the deadline next month.

Blake Coleman scored and Keith Kinkaid had 30 saves for the Devils, who saw a two-game winning streak end

RANGERS 6, HURRICANES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had two goals and two assists to lead the Rangers past Carolina.

Pavel Buchnevich and Tony DeAngelo each scored twice and Mats Zuccarello added three assists as the Rangers won for only the second time in eight games. Henrik Lundqvist made 34 saves for his 444th win, one behind Terry Sawchuk for sixth place on the NHL’s career list.

Saku Maenalanen had two goals and Curtis McElhinney stopped 22 shots but the Hurricanes lost for just the second time since the new year.

CANADIENS 5, PANTHERS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Antti Niemi made a career-high 52 saves and Montreal extended its winning streak to three games with a victory over Florida.

Shea Weber, Phillip Danault, Max Domi, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Brendan Gallagher scored for Montreal.

Mike Hoffman scored in the first period for the Panthers, who have dropped seven consecutive games, their longest skid of the season. Florida’s last victory was on Dec. 31, against the Detroit Red Wings.

Roberto Luongo was expected to start in goal for Florida, but James Reimer got the nod in a game-time decision. Reimer stopped 23 shots.

RED WINGS 3, DUCKS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Gustav Nyquist broke a tie with 4:16 left and Darren Helm scored a little later, lifting Detroit and extending Anaheim’s franchise-record losing streak to 12 games.

Nyquist lifted his stick at the left side of the net and tipped in Danny DeKeyser’s shot from the slot. Helm’s goal with 2:33 remaining gave the Red Wings a two-goal cushion.

John Gibson stopped 22 shots for the Ducks, who haven’t won since Dec. 17. Prior to the skid, they had won nine of 10.

Detroit won consecutive games for the first time in more than a month.

Rickard Rakell deflected a shot past Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard midway through the second period on a power play. Howard finished with 23 saves.

PREDATORS 7, CAPITALS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson had his second career hat trick and Nashville routed Washington to snap a two-game skid.

Nick Bonino scored twice, and Rocco Grimaldi and Calle Jarnkrok each added a goal as 12 players contributed at least one point for the Predators. They set a season high for goals, topping the six they scored Dec. 31 in a win at Washington, the defending Stanley Cup champion.

Mattias Ekholm and Ryan Johansen each had two assists, and Juuse Saros made 26 saves for the win.

Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie scored for the Capitals.

WILD 3, KINGS 2, SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jason Zucker scored in a shootout for the first time in his career to lift Minnesota over Los Angeles.

It was Zucker’s first shootout goal in five tries. He was the only shooter from either team to convert.

Nino Niederreiter and Eric Staal scored for the Wild, who had lost their previous two games.

Ilya Kovalchuck and Jeff Carter scored for the Kings, who came into the game tied with Ottawa for the fewest points in the league.

JETS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist as Winnipeg beat Vegas.

Connor scored short-handed and into an empty net. Mathieu Perreault had a goal and Mark Scheifele also scored into an empty net for Winnipeg. Scheifele added an assist and Blake Wheeler contributed a pair.

Laurent Brossoit, making his 11th start this season, stopped 43 shots for Winnipeg, which swept a three-game homestand and improved to 5-0-1 in its past six.

Brandon Pirri scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 22 saves for Vegas, which is 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.

LIGHTNING 2, STARS 0

DALLAS (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for his second shutout in a week, Ondrej Palat and Mikhail Sergachev scored and Tampa Bay blanked Dallas.

Vasilevskiy improved to 10-2-1 since his return from injury, posting his third shutout this season and 15th of his career for the Lightning, who have an NHL-best 74 points.

Anton Khudobin made 19 saves for Dallas.

SHARKS 5, PENGUINS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored three goals and Joe Thornton celebrated his 1,000th game for San Jose by adding another that helped the Sharks win their seventh straight game.

Marcus Sorensen also scored and the Sharks improved to 16-3-2 in their past 21 games with a convincing victory over the dangerous Penguins. Martin Jones made 22 saves to tie his career best by winning his eighth straight start.

Kris Letang and Derick Brassard scored for the Penguins, who have lost two in a row following a stretch of 10 wins in 11 games. Matt Murray stopped 24 shots but had his career-high nine-game winning streak snapped.

