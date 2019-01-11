Listen Live Sports

Fisher nets 23, Siena ends road woes 71-66 over Marist

January 11, 2019 9:37 pm
 
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Evan Fisher scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half and Siena made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 30 seconds to defeat Marist 71-66 on Friday night and end an 11-game losing streak in conference road games.

Sloan Seymour added 12 points for the Saints (6-10, 1-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) and Ryan Camper was one of four to score nine points, his coming on three 3-point plays in the final 10:11. Jalen Pickett had nine points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Neither team shot 35 percent in the first half, which ended tied at 22, and combined to go 5 of 21 from 3-point range. Fisher scored Siena’s first 11 points of the second half and Camper’s first 3-point play tied the game at 41. Marist used an 8-0 run, six from the foul line, to take 51-44 lead but the Saints answered with an 11-2 surge, capped by Camper, to lead 55-53 with 4:46 to go. Camper’s final contribution made it 60-56 and after a Marist 3, Fisher and Seymour scored from distance on consecutive possessions to make it 66-59 with 1:33 to go.

Isaiah Lamb led a balanced attack with 13 for Marist (6-9, 1-2).

