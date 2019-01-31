Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fitzpatrick-Dorsey’s late basket gives Tennessee State win

January 31, 2019 11:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey’s steal led to his winning basket with 3.3 seconds left in Tennessee State’s 68-67 victory over UT Martin on Thursday night.

Fitzpatrick-Dorsey sank a 3-pointer to get the Tigers (6-15, 3-6 Ohio Valley) to within 67-66 with 52 seconds remaining then stole the ball with 20 seconds left before he drove in for a left-handed scoop shot. Preston Park’s half-court attempt went off the front of the rim.

Fitzpatrick-Dorsey finished with 23 points with three 3-pointers. Michael Littlejohn also had three treys and scored 13 points with Kamar McKnight adding 11, 10 in the first half when Tennessee State led 35-26.

Craig Randall II, a midyear transfer from Duquesne making his debut after joining the Skyhawks on Jan. 7, scored 17 points. Randall scored 10 points in a 17-2 run to rally the Skyhawks (6-14, 1-8) to a two-point lead with nine minutes left. There were four ties and six lead changes after that.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.