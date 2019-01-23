Listen Live Sports

FIU holds off FAU 78-74 behind Andrews, Jacob

January 23, 2019 9:37 pm
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Devon Andrews scored 19 points, Trejon Jacob added 15 and Florida International held off Florida Atlantic 78-74 on Wednesday night.

FAU rallied from 12 points down and closed to 76-74 on Michael Forrest’s 3 with 16 seconds left and Brian Beard Jr. missed a pair of free throws at the other end. But Xavian Stapleton missed a layup with four seconds left and Antonio Daye Jr. iced it with two from the line.

Beard had 14 points and nine assists and Daye added 10 points and seven assists for the Golden Panthers (13-7, 4-3 Conference USA), who held the Owls to 38-percent shooting but were outrebounded 50-32.

FIU pulled ahead late in the first half on Willy Nunez Jr.’s 3 and led 40-34 at halftime.

Adger scored 21, Richardson Maitre added 15 and Stapleton had 13 with nine rebounds for FAU (11-9, 2-5), who have lost four straight.

The teams play again Saturday in Miami.

