The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Flagler, Bell lead Presbyterian past Hampton 85-70

January 16, 2019 9:34 pm
 
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Davon Bell scored 22 points, Adam Flagler added 21 points with eight rebounds and Presbyterian beat Hampton 85-70 on Wednesday night.

Romeo Crouch added 16 points as he and Bell made eight of Presbyterian’s 10 3-point shots. Presbyterian (10-9, 2-2 Big South) led 35-33 and went on a 9-4 run over the last 2:50 to close the first half.

Bell made a jumper and Kody Shubert added a pair of free throws to cap a 10-2 surge and Presbyterian led 62-49 with 11:05 left. Hampton responded with an 11-2 run and drew within five with 5:44 left but couldn’t get closer.

The Blue Hose finished 17 of 23 from the foul line compared to 9 of 13 for the Pirates.

Kalin Fisher and Jermaine Marrow each scored 15 for Hampton (7-9, 2-1). Lysander Bracey scored 13 points and Trevond Barnes added 12 points with six rebounds.

