Flames-Blackhawks Sums

Calgary 1 1 2—4 Chicago 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Calgary, Gaudreau 25 (Lindholm, Monahan), 3:24. 2, Chicago, Kane 24 (Gustafsson, Anisimov), 16:34. Penalties_Tkachuk, CGY, (interference), 12:36.

Second Period_3, Chicago, DeBrincat 20 (Gustafsson, Kane), 5:07. 4, Calgary, Monahan 23 (Lindholm, Tkachuk), 18:42 (pp). Penalties_Hanifin, CGY, (tripping), 7:08; Strome, CHI, (tripping), 7:39; Strome, CHI, (tripping), 12:35; Gustafsson, CHI, (holding stick), 17:49.

Third Period_5, Calgary, Gaudreau 26 (Giordano), 0:54. 6, Calgary, Hathaway 5, 19:10 (sh). 7, Chicago, Saad 12 (Anisimov, Keith), 19:31 (pp). Penalties_Strome, CHI, (hooking), 1:35; Backlund, CGY, (tripping), 17:38.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 16-9-18_43. Chicago 12-12-11_35.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 4; Chicago 1 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 15-4-3 (35 shots-32 saves). Chicago, Delia 3-1-1 (42-39).

A_21,036 (19,717). T_2:29.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Pierre Racicot.

