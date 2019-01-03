Flames-Bruins Sum

Calgary 1 1 2—4 Boston 2 1 3—6

First Period_1, Calgary, Frolik 9 (Jankowski), 7:46 (sh). 2, Boston, Moore 2 (Grzelcyk, Forsbacka Karlsson), 9:02 (pp). 3, Boston, DeBrusk 12 (Krejci, Donato), 14:19.

Second Period_4, Calgary, Lindholm 20 (Gaudreau, Hanifin), 1:05. 5, Boston, Marchand 14 (Bergeron, Krug), 1:41.

Third Period_6, Boston, Pastrnak 25 (Halak, Krug), 0:54 (pp). 7, Calgary, Gaudreau 23 (Monahan, Hanifin), 9:27. 8, Boston, DeBrusk 13 (Krejci), 13:46. 9, Calgary, Backlund 9 (Giordano, Andersson), 16:27. 10, Boston, Marchand 15 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 18:10.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-10-16_37. Boston 9-11-7_27.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; Boston 2 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 12-9-1 (26 shots-21 saves). Boston, Halak 13-6-2 (37-33).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:24.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.