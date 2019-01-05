Flames-Flyers Sum

Calgary 0 1 1 1—3 Philadelphia 1 0 1 0—2

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Sanheim 4 (Weal, Provorov), 12:10 (pp).

Second Period_2, Calgary, Gaudreau 24 (Hanifin, Monahan), 8:51.

Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 10, 5:57. 4, Calgary, Tkachuk 19 (Bennett, Hanifin), 15:43.

Overtime_5, Calgary, Brodie 5 (Tkachuk), 1:59.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-10-10-1_32. Philadelphia 13-12-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Philadelphia 1 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 14-4-3 (34 shots-32 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 2-3-1 (32-29).

A_19,236 (19,543). T_2:31.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Libor Suchanek.

