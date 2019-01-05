Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flames-Flyers Sum

January 5, 2019 4:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Calgary 0 1 1 1—3
Philadelphia 1 0 1 0—2

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Sanheim 4 (Weal, Provorov), 12:10 (pp).

Second Period_2, Calgary, Gaudreau 24 (Hanifin, Monahan), 8:51.

Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 10, 5:57. 4, Calgary, Tkachuk 19 (Bennett, Hanifin), 15:43.

Overtime_5, Calgary, Brodie 5 (Tkachuk), 1:59.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-10-10-1_32. Philadelphia 13-12-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Philadelphia 1 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 14-4-3 (34 shots-32 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 2-3-1 (32-29).

A_19,236 (19,543). T_2:31.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument