Flames-Oilers Sums

Calgary 0 3 2—5 Edmonton 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Kassian, EDM, (boarding), 13:17; Giordano, CGY, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:18; Edmonton bench, served by Puljujarvi (too many men on the ice), 17:00.

Second Period_1, Calgary, Gaudreau 29 (Lindholm, Giordano), 0:44. 2, Calgary, Giordano 11 (Monahan, Hanifin), 7:29 (pp). 3, Calgary, Kylington 2 (Backlund, Frolik), 15:30. 4, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 16 (Puljujarvi), 19:42. Penalties_Giordano, CGY, major (high sticking), 3:11; Lucic, EDM, (roughing), 5:31; Hathaway, CGY, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:31; Nurse, EDM, (holding), 6:23; Nurse, EDM, (roughing), 8:56; Frolik, CGY, (interference), 8:56; Gaudreau, CGY, (cross checking), 12:41; Russell, EDM, (high sticking), 16:35; Draisaitl, EDM, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:23; Backlund, CGY, (cross checking), 19:23.

Third Period_5, Edmonton, Lucic 5 (Jones, Puljujarvi), 4:16 (pp). 6, Calgary, Backlund 11, 14:15. 7, Calgary, Monahan 27 (Tkachuk, Giordano), 16:03 (pp). Penalties_Brodie, CGY, (tripping), 2:27; Lucic, EDM, (cross checking), 4:57; Neal, CGY, (slashing), 6:19; Puljujarvi, EDM, (interference), 8:21; Manning, EDM, (interference), 14:50.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 14-10-10_34. Edmonton 6-10-8_24.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 2 of 7; Edmonton 1 of 6.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 18-4-4 (24 shots-22 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 14-9-1 (34-29).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:34.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Tony Sericolo.

